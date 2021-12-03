SIU to hold 2021 fall commencement on Dec. 11

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale has schedule to hold fall 2021 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 11 inside Banterra Center.

SIU said 1,400 students and recent graduates will be recognized at two separate ceremonies, which will be broken down by colleges an schools.

The ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and in compliance with current campus and Illinois pandemic safety protocols.

Face masks will be required indoors.

At this time, there is not a guest limit and tickets will not be required. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In addition to the students graduating this fall, summer 2021 graduates have been invited to participate in the ceremonies.

SIU said, as of November 29, there are 947 candidates for degrees for the fall 2021 semester. This includes 654 bachelor’s degrees, 221 master’s degrees, 57 doctoral degrees, six law degrees and nine for associate degrees.

The fall commencement schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. ceremony

College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences.

College of Business and Analytics.

College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics.

School of Law.

School of Medicine.

2 p.m. ceremony

College of Arts and Media.

College of Health and Human Sciences.

College of Liberal Arts.

School of Education.

A livestream of the ceremonies can be viewed by clicking here and more information about fall commencement can be found here.

This will be the first indoor commencement ceremony since fall 2019 because of the pandemic.

