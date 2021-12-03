Nearly 43K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of 12/3

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 42,559 new cases of COVID-19 and 182 additional deaths, as of Friday, December 3.

Currently, the department is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths.

As of last night, the department said 2,582 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 26-Dec. 2 is 5.6 percent.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 54,387 doses.

Since Friday, November 26, 380,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 69 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approximately 36 percent of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.

