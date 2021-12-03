Heartland Votes
Missouri reports 1st case of COVID-19 omicron variant

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.(KTTC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

“Although there is much we still need to learn about this new variant, we do know the best tool currently available to protect ourselves from COVID-19 is personal prevention. I urge Missourians to seek information on the Omicron variant from DHSS and trusted medical sources opposed to social media,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS director. “We also encourage Missourians to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and staying informed this holiday season as this new variant is investigated further.”

According to DHSS, they were notified by public health partners of a sample presumed positive for the omicron variant originating from a St. Louis City resident who had recent domestic travel history.

They said the sample was originally sequenced as part of commercial laboratory surveillance and results are currently awaiting confirmation by the CDC.

“The Delta variant is still the predominant variant present in Missouri, currently representing well over 99 percent of the cases. Citizens are urged to complete their vaccination series for COVID-19 and get their booster,” said Kauerauf.

To learn more about Missouri’s variant monitoring efforts, visit Health.Mo.Gov.

