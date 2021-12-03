Heartland Votes
Mayfield, Ky. man accused of shooting at officers trying to serve warrant

From left: Cortes Thornton and Tario Curtis are facing multiple charges after Thornton...
From left: Cortes Thornton and Tario Curtis are facing multiple charges after Thornton allegedly shot at officers serving a warrant and Curtis allegedly had drugs in his possession.(Mayfield Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting at officers who were trying to serve an arrest warrant.

Cortes Thornton, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, receiving stolen property (firearm) and other drug and gun charges.

According to Mayfield police, they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Friday, December 3. They said when Thornton answered the front door, he fired a round from a handgun at two of the officers standing on the front porch before immediately slamming the door shut.

Neither officer was injured in the incident.

As police took cover, Tario Curtis, 40, of Mayfield, ran out the back door of the home.

When he was caught, police say they found illegal drugs and a large amount of cash on him.

Thornton was taken into custody after calling 911 and telling dispatch that he wanted to surrender.

While serving a search warrant for the home, police say they found a gun, the spent shell casing from the shot, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Thornton and Curtis were taken to the Graves County Jail.

Curtis is facing charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police and various drug offenses.

The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Jail.

