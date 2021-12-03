Houck Field south grandstand project update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University hopes to have the south side of its football stadium open to welcome fans back into the stands by the start of the next season.

University President Dr. Carlos Vargas said plans are already underway to demolish and rebuild the south stands.

That area was closed to the public for safety reasons in September 2021.

Dr. Vargas said when they rebuild that section of the stadium, the school will turn it into a multi-purpose facility that will use the space for more than just sporting events.

