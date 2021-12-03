Grizzlies set NBA record in win over OKC Thunder

Heartland Votes
Grizzlies set franchise/NBA records in rout of OKC(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - History was made at FedExForum Thursday night, not just for the Memphis Grizzlies, but for the entire NBA as the Griz hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies took no pity and had no mercy on OKC.

It was another strong night for Jaren Jackson, Jr. The seven-footer out of Michigan State was more confident in his drives to the hole, and really confident letting it go from long range ( 6-7 from 3, 9-11 overall, 27 points 3 boards, 2 blocks for Triple J).

DeAnthony Melton was off the bench doing his ‘Mr. Do-Something’ thing. Speaking of the bench, the Grizzlies set a franchise record 93 off the Oak.

Rookie Santi Aldama led the way with 18. John Konchar added 17, including the dunk that put Memphis over the franchise record 150 point mark. The Griz with nine players in double figures. The Grizzlies set the NBA record for largest margin of victory at an amazing 73 points.

Memphis obliterated OKC with a final score of 152-79 The Grizzlies, now 12-10, next play at the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.

