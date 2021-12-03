Heartland Votes
Future Farmer Fridays: Oran student aims to win competitions, start farming career

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Students involved with Future Farmers of America have the chance to learn all about agriculture and the hard work it takes.

One competitive student in Oran wants to keep winning awards, while also learning new skills.

“I’ve been all first place throughout my years,” Riley Schlosser said.

Riley Schlosser has the blue ribbons to prove it.

He earns them by showing his crops at the SEMO District Fair.

“They’re each for a different crop type, from corn to soybeans, popcorn, everything like that,” Schlosser said.

Schlosser leads his FFA chapter in Oran as vice president.

While he’s not occupied with that, he’s out working on his family’s farm.

“During the summer and spring, I’d say probably about 10 hours a day, so probably 50 hours a week, something like that and if we have to, we go weekends,” he said.

He hoped to achieve what his dad did more than three decades ago.

“He was state farmer of one-year 1989, so hopefully I can achieve that goal to so it would be kind of father son you know, it would be pretty special,” he said.

His dad and uncle inspire him the most, and he plans to take on more responsibility with the farm in the coming years.

“It runs in my blood kind of, so I figured this is the right place I need to be in,” he said.

“I got a lot of boots to fill.”

While at school, he takes a break from the crops and gets to show his creative side.

He builds tables to take home to family and he tries out new skills like welding.

“I played around with it here and there,” he said.

He’s grown a lot during his time in FFA and hopes to become president when he’s a senior next year.

“Some of my projects, man, I figured I can’t do this but it turns out you can do it and what you can do; it can be pretty cool once you get it achieved,” he said.

Schlosser is considering a two-year college and making a career on his family’s farm.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

