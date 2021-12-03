Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny afternoon with highs in the 70s!

A beautiful fall day on a farm in Dahlgren, Ill.
A beautiful fall day on a farm in Dahlgren, Ill.(Source: cNews/Bill Webber)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland!

Wake-up temps are mild in the lower 40s.

Light fog is also possible in some locations.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Afternoon highs will again be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few clouds will move into the southern half of the Heartland later today.

Ahead of a cold front, isolated sprinkles or showers is possible across the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee tonight.

Chances of rain is very low for most areas.

The front will move in early Saturday bringing slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 50s.

It will also be breezy with winds out of the north.

A secondary front will arrive late Sunday.

This more potent system could bring rain and storms later on Sunday and into early Monday.

There is a chance for few strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Cape Girardeau community mourns death of fire captain
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left at least two...
ISP investigating deadly crash involving 4 vehicles in Franklin Co.

Latest News

A beautiful December sunrise in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Fantastic Friday Forecast!
A beautiful December sunrise in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
First Alert: Near record highs continue tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another warm day tomorrow. Cooler over the weekend.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Forecast