First Alert: Sunny afternoon with highs in the 70s!

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland!

Wake-up temps are mild in the lower 40s.

Light fog is also possible in some locations.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Afternoon highs will again be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few clouds will move into the southern half of the Heartland later today.

Ahead of a cold front, isolated sprinkles or showers is possible across the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee tonight.

Chances of rain is very low for most areas.

The front will move in early Saturday bringing slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 50s.

It will also be breezy with winds out of the north.

A secondary front will arrive late Sunday.

This more potent system could bring rain and storms later on Sunday and into early Monday.

There is a chance for few strong to severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds.

