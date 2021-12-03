First Alert Friday Forecast

This will be the last ‘nice’ day before we turn cooler and then stormy this weekend. This afternoon will be sunny and mild, with highs near 70 and light southwest winds. This evening will be mainly clear and cool, but later tonight a dry cold front will move through the region introducing some slightly cooler air for the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s but with a cool northeast breeze. The major event of the weekend will be a strong upper trough and cold front set to push through on Sunday night. Sunday will be cloudy and gusty with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms developing. There is a concern about some strong storms Sunday or Sunday evening in a high-shear environment….with damaging winds and isolated tornados the main threat.

Next week will start out chilly and blustery on Monday…..but temps will gradually moderate through the week. A fast-moving weather system looks to move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There is some concern with some winter precip with this, but latest models are keeping anything significant just to our north. By late in the week it will be dry and mild again.

