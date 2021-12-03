Fantastic Friday Forecast!

Mostly clear skies with temps mainly in the lower 40s this morning. Another unseasonably warm day ahead with high temperatures back into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will make it feel warmer and stay dry. A few clouds will move into the southern half of the Heartland later today.

Tonight, an isolated sprinkles/shower is possible across the Bootheel, KY, and TN ahead of a cold front. Chances of rain is very low for most areas. The front will move in early Saturday bringing slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 50s and breezy winds out of the north.

A secondary front will arrive late Sunday. This more potent system will have enough moisture and energy to have rain and storms later on Sunday and into early Monday. There is potential for a few storms to be strong to severe with the main threat being damaging winds.

-Lisa

