Deer stuck with arrow spotted in Cape Girardeau

The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.
(PixaBay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents have reported seeing a deer stuck with an arrow.

City officials say the first report came in on November 19, and police say they investigated a sighting on Thursday morning, December 2.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the arrow is sticking out of the deer’s head.

Other reports said it was in the deer’s neck.

According to Josh Hartwig with the MDC, their current plan is to not actively pursue the deer. He said they will monitor its health as they get calls and photos.

The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.

They said it’s not clear if the deer is connected with the ongoing managed hunt happening in city limits, saying it could be a case of poaching.

Thirteen deer have been harvested in the past four weeks of the urban deer hunt. It ends on Dec. 5.

Anyone who sees the deer is asked to call the city at 573-339-6311 or the conservation department regional office at 573-290-5730.

