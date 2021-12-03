Chaffee gets new alert system

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland town has implemented a new alert system to keep the public notified on community happenings.

Now, they are asking residents to sign up to stay in touch.

“We could go outside and yell out the front door and reach half the citizens of Chaffee,” said City Administrator Lee Horton.

He agreed that’s not the effective way to communicate with the public, but the town’s new Civic Ready alert system is.

“It allows us to notify the public in three ways: by telephone, by text and also by app notification,” he said.

Communication to the public via the new alert system will primarily be done by the Chaffee Police Department.

Now, Chaffee residents can sit in the comfort of their homes, get alerts on their cell phones and know exactly what’s going on throughout their town.

Billy Phillips felt the new system is a great way to keep the community connected.

“From the word ‘go,’ I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “You know, not knowing what’s going on and finding out through second-hand talk instead of just opening your phone up and finding out what’s going on in town.”

Small business owner Dusty Ashby agreed.

“I’ve got a business here with a lot of glass in the windows,” he said. “It’d be nice to have a heads up so I’m not right in front of the windows. And I’ve got a few kids at home so it would be nice being able to keep up and check with them knowing they will be able to get the alerts and all the heads-up warnings.”

Horton said alerts from natural disasters, crime alerts, city services like trash and more will keep the public informed.

“Weather alerts also go out. And we have the ability if we need to in extreme emergencies to sent text messages to every cell phone in the Chaffee region,” Horton continued.

You can sign up for the alert system on the Chaffee website: http://cityofchaffee.com/chf_wp/.

