Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Chaffee gets new alert system

A new alert system has been added to keep the public notified on community happenings.
A new alert system has been added to keep the public notified on community happenings.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland town has implemented a new alert system to keep the public notified on community happenings.

Now, they are asking residents to sign up to stay in touch.

“We could go outside and yell out the front door and reach half the citizens of Chaffee,” said City Administrator Lee Horton.

He agreed that’s not the effective way to communicate with the public, but the town’s new Civic Ready alert system is.

“It allows us to notify the public in three ways: by telephone, by text and also by app notification,” he said.

Communication to the public via the new alert system will primarily be done by the Chaffee Police Department.

Now, Chaffee residents can sit in the comfort of their homes, get alerts on their cell phones and know exactly what’s going on throughout their town.

Billy Phillips felt the new system is a great way to keep the community connected.

“From the word ‘go,’ I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “You know, not knowing what’s going on and finding out through second-hand talk instead of just opening your phone up and finding out what’s going on in town.”

Small business owner Dusty Ashby agreed.

“I’ve got a business here with a lot of glass in the windows,” he said. “It’d be nice to have a heads up so I’m not right in front of the windows. And I’ve got a few kids at home so it would be nice being able to keep up and check with them knowing they will be able to get the alerts and all the heads-up warnings.”

Horton said alerts from natural disasters, crime alerts, city services like trash and more will keep the public informed.

“Weather alerts also go out. And we have the ability if we need to in extreme emergencies to sent text messages to every cell phone in the Chaffee region,” Horton continued.

You can sign up for the alert system on the Chaffee website: http://cityofchaffee.com/chf_wp/.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Funeral arrangements released, procession planned for long-serving Cape Girardeau fire captain
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

The 30th annual Lights Fantastic Parade returns to downtown Carbondale on Saturday, December 4.
Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade detours, closures, shuttle bus routes
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Missouri may have it's first case of the Omicron variant.
Omicron variant in MO
The AAA says if a tree is improperly secured to a car, it can cost drivers as much as $1,500 in...
AAA: Dangers of improper Christmas tree transportation