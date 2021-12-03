Art Dept. at Southeast Mo. State University to move

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Art Department at Southeast Missouri State University is getting ready to move.

Currently, art classes are spread throughout the campus, but students will soon be painting and sculpting at two buildings on South Frederick Street near the River Campus.

In addition to having all the art students under one roof, the head of the department said the size of the buildings could bring new experiences to Cape Girardeau.

”For example, in the space that we have in ceramics right now, we couldn’t offer a national workshop in that space, ‘cause there’s not enough space. But in a space like this we can. We can say, let’s have a big national workshop and put southeast on the map,” said Nancy Palmer, chair of the Department of Art and Design.

The move is scheduled to happen over the university’s winter break.

