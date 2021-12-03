Heartland Votes
Another warm day tomorrow. Cooler over the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw very warm temperatures across the Heartland today. This evening will remain mild with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds moving across the area late. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. The clouds will thicken Friday night as a cold front moves in. There may be a few showers with this front, mainly in our southern counties during the predawn hours Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

We are monitoring the threat for a few strong storms late Sunday. A cold front will move into the area and showers and thunderstorms will develop. It will be warmer with highs reaching the lower to middle 60s.

