Alexander Co. returns to blue warning level for COVID-19

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced that Alexander County has returned to the blue warning level status on the COVID-19 risk metrics.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, Alexander joins Pope and Pulaski as currently the only S7HD counties not at an increased risk for COVID-19.

Hardin, Johnson, Massac, and Union counties all remained at orange warning level status this week.

Data from metrics include:

Alexander County had 1 positive new case reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 2.3% out of 133 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Hardin County had 256 potential new cases (based on 10 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 7.7% out of 142 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Johnson County had 273 potential new cases (based on 34 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.0% out of 885 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Massac County had 170 potential new cases (based on 24 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 8.2% out of 328 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Pope County had 4 positive new cases reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9% out of 82 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Pulaski County had 3 positive new cases reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 3.4% out of 146 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Union County had 232 potential new cases (based on 39 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.0% out of 862 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation.

A county is considered at the orange ‘Warning’ level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Individuals, families, and community groups should use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

To view the IDPH county-level risk map, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.