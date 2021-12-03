Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Alexander Co. returns to blue warning level for COVID-19

S7HD continues to work with businesses and many other facets of the community to prevent and...
S7HD continues to work with businesses and many other facets of the community to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. For the latest information on COVID-19 cases in the region or to find out how to get vaccinated against COVID-19, please visit: https://www.southern7.org or call our office at (618) 634-2297.(Pexels)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced that Alexander County has returned to the blue warning level status on the COVID-19 risk metrics.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, Alexander joins Pope and Pulaski as currently the only S7HD counties not at an increased risk for COVID-19.

Hardin, Johnson, Massac, and Union counties all remained at orange warning level status this week.

Data from metrics include:

  • Alexander County had 1 positive new case reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 2.3% out of 133 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%
  • Hardin County had 256 potential new cases (based on 10 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 7.7% out of 142 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%
  • Johnson County had 273 potential new cases (based on 34 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.0% out of 885 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%
  • Massac County had 170 potential new cases (based on 24 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 8.2% out of 328 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%
  • Pope County had 4 positive new cases reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 4.9% out of 82 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%
  • Pulaski County had 3 positive new cases reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 3.4% out of 146 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%
  • Union County had 232 potential new cases (based on 39 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 5.0% out of 862 tests. ICU availability was 15.7%

Eight different indicators are used to determine a county’s designation.

A county is considered at the orange ‘Warning’ level when at least two of the main indicators are going in the wrong direction.

Individuals, families, and community groups should use this information to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do.

To view the IDPH county-level risk map, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Funeral arrangements released, procession planned for long-serving Cape Girardeau fire captain
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

The Republican governor on Thursday ripped into a report on the analysis by The Missouri...
Despite analysis, Parson adamant mask mandates don’t work
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the...
Missouri reports 1st case of COVID-19 omicron variant
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, December 3.
Nearly 43K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of 12/3