Heartland Votes
Advertisement

46 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region

The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of...
The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Friday, December 3.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Friday, December 3.

According to the health department, a Saline County resident died from complications of COVID-19.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - four under the age of 5, one in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
  • Male - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one in their 20s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, one in their 30s

White County

  • Female - one in their 20s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s
  • Male - one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s

As of Friday, the health department reported 4,856 confirmed positive cases, including 73 deaths, in Saline County; 3,154 confirmed positives and 33 deaths in White County; and 917 confirmed cases and nine deaths in Gallatin County.

According to the Egyptian Health Department, it changed the way it will report daily cases. All cases the department receives from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will now be reported the following morning. Friday, Saturday and Sunday cases will be reported Monday mornings.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Cape Girardeau community mourns death of fire captain
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.
Deer stuck with arrow spotted in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classroom at the Metropolis Head Start...
1 Metropolis Head Start classroom temporarily closed
Southern Seven reports 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 newly recovered cases.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 97 new positive cases of COVID-19
Open enrollment is going on now for those 65 and older. The deadline for enrollment is December...
Southern Ill. clinic to help residents enroll in Medicare before deadline
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Thursday, December 2.
Gov. Beshear: 60% of all Kentuckians have been vaccinated