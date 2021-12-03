46 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of Friday, December 3.

According to the health department, a Saline County resident died from complications of COVID-19.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

Female - four under the age of 5, one in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

Male - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and two in their 70s

Gallatin County

Female - one in their 20s

Male - one under the age of 5, one in their 30s

White County

Female - one in their 20s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s

Male - one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 70s

As of Friday, the health department reported 4,856 confirmed positive cases, including 73 deaths, in Saline County; 3,154 confirmed positives and 33 deaths in White County; and 917 confirmed cases and nine deaths in Gallatin County.

According to the Egyptian Health Department, it changed the way it will report daily cases. All cases the department receives from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will now be reported the following morning. Friday, Saturday and Sunday cases will be reported Monday mornings.

