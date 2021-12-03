2nd firearm deer season underway in Ill. through Sunday
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange in southern Illinois this weekend. Hunters will be heading out to their stands or hunting spots for the second firearm deer season in the state.
The second season started on Thursday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.
The muzzleloader-only season begins on Friday, Dec. 10 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 12.
For more information from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) on both seasons, click here.
During the first firearm deer season, Illinois hunters harvested 50,300 deer between November 19 through Nov. 21.
According to IDNR, this is slightly higher than last year’s first firearm weekend. Hunters in 2020 took 47,147 deer.
The following table shows the preliminary firearm deer harvest totals for the first season in southern Illinois counties:
|County
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Alexander
|267
|257
|311
|Franklin
|864
|743
|853
|Gallatin
|255
|232
|249
|Hamilton
|756
|657
|717
|Hardin
|520
|419
|602
|Jackson
|1,325
|1,227
|1,422
|Jefferson
|1,293
|1,080
|1,251
|Johnson
|900
|857
|1,026
|Massac
|249
|219
|261
|Perry
|808
|716
|882
|Pope
|950
|884
|1,064
|Pulaski
|192
|177
|209
|Randolph
|1,503
|1,340
|1,553
|Saline
|541
|534
|602
|Union
|824
|772
|913
|Washington
|697
|599
|640
|Wayne
|971
|861
|943
|White
|447
|465
|456
|Williamson
|1,148
|943
|1,220
|Total
|50,300
|47,147
|50,173
Preliminary first season deer harvest totals for other Illinois counties can be found here.
You can check out photos of the does and bucks harvested in the Heartland during deer season below. Hunters can also share photos of their deer by uploading them here.
