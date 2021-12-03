2nd firearm deer season underway in Ill. through Sunday

Heartland Votes
Hunters will be heading out this weekend to their stands or hunting spots for the second firearm deer season in Illinois.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange in southern Illinois this weekend. Hunters will be heading out to their stands or hunting spots for the second firearm deer season in the state.

The second season started on Thursday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The muzzleloader-only season begins on Friday, Dec. 10 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 12.

For more information from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) on both seasons, click here.

During the first firearm deer season, Illinois hunters harvested 50,300 deer between November 19 through Nov. 21.

According to IDNR, this is slightly higher than last year’s first firearm weekend. Hunters in 2020 took 47,147 deer.

The following table shows the preliminary firearm deer harvest totals for the first season in southern Illinois counties:

County202120202019
Alexander267257311
Franklin864743853
Gallatin255232249
Hamilton756657717
Hardin520419602
Jackson1,3251,2271,422
Jefferson1,2931,0801,251
Johnson9008571,026
Massac249219261
Perry808716882
Pope9508841,064
Pulaski192177209
Randolph1,5031,3401,553
Saline541534602
Union824772913
Washington697599640
Wayne971861943
White447465456
Williamson1,1489431,220
Total50,30047,14750,173

Preliminary first season deer harvest totals for other Illinois counties can be found here.

You can check out photos of the does and bucks harvested in the Heartland during deer season below. Hunters can also share photos of their deer by uploading them here.

