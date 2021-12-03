2nd firearm deer season underway in Ill. through Sunday

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Expect to see a lot of blaze orange in southern Illinois this weekend. Hunters will be heading out to their stands or hunting spots for the second firearm deer season in the state.

The second season started on Thursday, December 2 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The muzzleloader-only season begins on Friday, Dec. 10 and runs through Sunday, Dec. 12.

During the first firearm deer season, Illinois hunters harvested 50,300 deer between November 19 through Nov. 21.

According to IDNR, this is slightly higher than last year’s first firearm weekend. Hunters in 2020 took 47,147 deer.

The following table shows the preliminary firearm deer harvest totals for the first season in southern Illinois counties:

County 2021 2020 2019 Alexander 267 257 311 Franklin 864 743 853 Gallatin 255 232 249 Hamilton 756 657 717 Hardin 520 419 602 Jackson 1,325 1,227 1,422 Jefferson 1,293 1,080 1,251 Johnson 900 857 1,026 Massac 249 219 261 Perry 808 716 882 Pope 950 884 1,064 Pulaski 192 177 209 Randolph 1,503 1,340 1,553 Saline 541 534 602 Union 824 772 913 Washington 697 599 640 Wayne 971 861 943 White 447 465 456 Williamson 1,148 943 1,220 Total 50,300 47,147 50,173

