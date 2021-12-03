Heartland Votes
Advertisement

100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 3.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 3.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 59
  • Total cases - 13,059
  • Total deaths - 177

Franklin County

  • New cases - 41
  • Total cases - 7,930
  • Total deaths - 113

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Funeral arrangements released, procession planned for long-serving Cape Girardeau fire captain
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.
Deer stuck with arrow spotted in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, December 3.
Nearly 43K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. as of 12/3
The Egyptian Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as of...
46 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death reported in Southern 7 Health Dept. region
Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classroom at the Metropolis Head Start...
1 Metropolis Head Start classroom temporarily closed
Southern Seven reports 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 newly recovered cases.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 97 new positive cases of COVID-19