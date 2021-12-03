100 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, December 3.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 59
- Total cases - 13,059
- Total deaths - 177
Franklin County
- New cases - 41
- Total cases - 7,930
- Total deaths - 113
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.