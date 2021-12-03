Heartland Votes
Advertisement

1 Metropolis Head Start classroom temporarily closed

Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classroom at the Metropolis Head Start...
Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classroom at the Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center because of a confirmed COVID-19 case.(WTAP)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classroom at the Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center because of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to head start officials, families affected by the closure have been notified and more information will be shared with them when it becomes available.

The Southern Seven Health Department has begun the process of contact tracing those who may have been exposed.

Head start officials said the closure is precautionary and decided upon after a discussion with the health department.

During the closure the classroom will be cleaned and disinfected.

The classroom will reopen on Monday, December 13.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1 after a brief battle with...
Cape Girardeau community mourns death of fire captain
The funding of $18,684,749 will come from the federal Low Income Household Water Assistance...
Eligible Kentuckians can apply for $18 Million from Temporary Water Assistance Program
Randy retires after 47 years.
Randy Ray to retire after 47 years
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.
Deer with arrow in its neck spotted in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Southern Seven reports 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 newly recovered cases.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 97 new positive cases of COVID-19
Open enrollment is going on now for those 65 and older. The deadline for enrollment is December...
Southern Ill. clinic to help residents enroll in Medicare before deadline
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Thursday, December 2.
Gov. Beshear: 60% of all Kentuckians have been vaccinated
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19