1 Metropolis Head Start classroom temporarily closed

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start has temporarily closed one classroom at the Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center because of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to head start officials, families affected by the closure have been notified and more information will be shared with them when it becomes available.

The Southern Seven Health Department has begun the process of contact tracing those who may have been exposed.

Head start officials said the closure is precautionary and decided upon after a discussion with the health department.

During the closure the classroom will be cleaned and disinfected.

The classroom will reopen on Monday, December 13.

