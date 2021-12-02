Trae Mitten named SEMO Dean of Students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Trae Mitten, formerly associate dean of students for student advocacy and support at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), has been named the Dean of Students.

Mitten started his new role on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Mitten brings more than 20 years of experience in student-centric roles in higher education.

He began his career at Southeast in 1997 as a graduate assistant for judicial affairs in the Office of Student Development.

Mitten became an Assistant Dean of Students at Purdue University in 2006.

He returned to Southeast in 2016 as Assistant Dean of Students and Title IX and civil rights investigator.

He also served as a crisis coordinator and coordinator of student development and judicial affairs.

As part of a reorganization that went into effect on Dec. 1, the Dean of Students reports to the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success, Dr. Debbie Below.

“We were fortunate to have a student-focused, highly experienced Associate Dean of Students well prepared to step into the role of Dean of Students” Below said. “Trae possesses a collaborative leadership style, a strong commitment to student development and success, and a genuine interest in seeing Southeast prosper.”

He was promoted to Associate Dean of Students in August 2021.

The Dean of Students contributes to the mission and vision of SEMO by serving as the primary advocate for students and their well-being.

The dean supervises the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility, the Office of Student Conduct and the LGBTQ Resource Center.

“I am very excited to use my new position to provide advocacy and support to all of our students,” said Mitten. “I look forward to working with all of our Redhawk students, faculty and staff to make the University a place where everyone is safe, valued and successful.”

