St. Louis Zoo big cats are healing from COVID-19 virus

The cats have recovered from COVID-19 with only occasional coughing and sneezing. (St. Louis Zoo)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Zoo announced on Wednesday, December 1, that their affected cats have recovered from COVID-19 with only occasional coughing and sneezing.

Currently the cats are eating and behaving normally.

According to the St. Louis Zoo before the cats caught COVID-19 they were partially or fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Zoo said they believe the vaccine is what helped the cats show a strong immune response and to develop only mild symptoms.

The cats that caught COVID-19 received additional treatment to support their recovery.

The Zoo also said they monitored the big cats respiratory rate and reported changes to their Zoo’s team of veterinarians.

Each of the animals in Big Cat Country have been tested weekly to quantify viral shedding.

No other animals at the Zoo are showing signs of infection.

