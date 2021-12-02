Southern Ill. Veterans Airport receives state funding

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is set to receive funding for two capital improvement projects.

In total, the airport will receive $1,057,449 in state funding to rehabilitate and extend its business park roadway system.

The airports local share to the state funding will be $117,496.

The first project will rehabilitate the entire eastern business park roadway with the addition of a sidewalk due to increased traffic and pedestrian use.

This is scheduled to be bid and awarded next year.

The second project is to extend an existing terminal roadway by about 900 feet to the west.

This will better accommodate access to the airport’s west side for airport users and personnel.

This project is scheduled for the following year.

The state/local partnership provided for under the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program is vital for Illinois airports to address and fund needed improvements that either aren’t eligible for or have a low priority for federal funding.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced $94 million has been awarded to improve public airports throughout the state through the program.

The $94 million unlocks $11.5 million in local contributions for a total investment of $105 million.

These funds represent the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in state history.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.