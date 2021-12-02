Southern Ill. clinic to help residents enroll in Medicare before enrollment ends Dec. 7

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Senior citizens who get Part B Medicare are in for a sticker shock next year as the government announced a 14 percent hike in premiums.

In the meantime, the open enrollment is going on now for those 65 and older. The deadline for enrollment is December 7.

Shawnee Health Care is one of many agencies who help seniors enroll in Medicare.

That’s why Shawnee is hosting a clinic in Carbondale on Saturday, Dec. 4.

They stressed it’s important to get enrolled on time.

“It’s very important for people to actually look at their plan every year, so that they can make sure they formularies are still okay for their pharmaceutical companies. It’s also very important to look at the pricing,” said Alicia Coates, clinical case manager and team lead for Shawnee Health Care.

If you do not complete it by the December 7 deadline, you will be stuck with the same plan or not have one.

And Shawnee Health Care is making sure seniors are aware of potential scams.

“If someone calls you, or if you don’t call the phone number on the television, make sure that you can run it by a clinical case manager. We’ll help you with anything, we’re free,” said Coates.

Medicare users may notice some extra plans.

“Well, there’s a number of prescription plans that are available in our region, as well as advantage plans. The advantage plans have grown over the last few years. So there’s more of those available as well. But they’re are several options both with prescription and advantage plan,” said Brian Heine, clinical case manager at Shawnee Health Care.

If you have any questions or concerns, Shawnee Health Care said they’re there to help.

“At the very least, give us a call. Ask we can check on that your prescription and coverage for you,” said Heine.

They also reminded everyone to check their insurance no matter what.

“It’s very important to review your insurance if you’re already have it, especially if you have Medicare or if you have any kind of healthcare.gov insurance,” said Coates.

This upcoming Monday, Shawnee Health Care will also be hosting a Facebook Live at 11:30 to answer any questions you may have.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.