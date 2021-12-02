Heartland Votes
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 97 new positive cases of COVID-19

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.

The health department also reported 31 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 244 active cases.

There have been 178 deaths in the Southern Seven Region since the start of the pandemic.

