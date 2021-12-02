SIU Carbondale to award posthumous degrees to 4 students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will award posthumous degrees to four students who died during the fall 2021 semester.

According to SIUC, Chancellor Austin Lane told the SIU Board of Trustees during his presentation of plans to recognize each student.

“We lost precious members of the Saluki family this semester,” Lane said. “Commencement reminds us of how they each had a promising future. We hope awarding the degrees to these deserving students will provide their families and friends some measure of comfort as they face the holidays without their loved ones.”

The students are:

Joseph Ermel - aviation flight and aviation technology

Keeshanna Jackson - business management

Jacob Jurinek - journalism

Daniel Lobo - biological sciences

According to SIUC, Ermel, Jackson, Jurinek and Lobo were enrolled in classes at the time of their deaths.

SIU also lost a recent graduate, Dominik Faciano with aviation flight and aviation management.

Degrees will be awarded to Jackson, Jurinek and Lobo at commencement ceremonies on Dec. 11 at the Banterra Center. At the request of family, Ermel’s degree will be awarded in May.

According to SIUC, awarding the posthumous degrees has the support of the SIU Faculty Senate and the students’ college deans.

