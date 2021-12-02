Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office announces death of beloved K-9
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the passing of a K-9.
K-9 Ugas retired from the service in 2018.
He served as Corporal Ben Davis’ partner from 2013 to 2018 as a narcotics, tracking, apprehension and handler protector.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they will miss K-9 Ugas, and thank him for his service and sacrifice.
