Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office announces death of beloved K-9

Rest easy, K-9 Ugas. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, you will be missed.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the passing of a K-9.

K-9 Ugas retired from the service in 2018.

He served as Corporal Ben Davis’ partner from 2013 to 2018 as a narcotics, tracking, apprehension and handler protector.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they will miss K-9 Ugas, and thank him for his service and sacrifice.

