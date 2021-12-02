Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 6 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years - 1
- 18-64 years - 2
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 48
- Released from isolation - 4,632
- Deaths - 75
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
