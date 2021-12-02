Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 6 new cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
The Perry County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years - 1
  • 18-64 years - 2
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 48
  • Released from isolation - 4,632
  • Deaths - 75

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

