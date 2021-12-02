Heartland Votes
Patchy To Dense Fog This Morning

Sunny and very warm this afternoon....
A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM: Patchy to dense fog will be the largest impact across the Heartland this Thursday morning. Plan on extra travel time due to reduced visibility. Temperatures for the most part are starting off in the lower 40s with a few isolated upper 30s. The further into the day we get, fog will lift giving us sunny skies. Temperatures will be warming up quickly into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. A few locations could be close to record high temperatures starting off December.

Clear skies tonight with temps in the low to mid 40s again. Southerly winds will assist temperatures to stay mild during the evening hours and very warm by the afternoon on Friday. Highs will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s and dry.

Next chance of rain will be this weekend on Sunday. A secondary system will bring more precipitation next week. Models are mainly showing rain with a few rumbles of thunder, but there is a hint of a few snowflakes mixing in too. Something to watch!

-Lisa

