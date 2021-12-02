Heartland Votes
Parked car damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

The discovery of damage to a parked car led to Carbondale Police opening a reckless discharge...
The discovery of damage to a parked car led to Carbondale Police opening a reckless discharge of a firearm investigation.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of damage to a parked car led to Carbondale Police opening a reckless discharge of a firearm investigation.

The owner of a parked car on the 200 block of South Friedline Drive told police they heard a loud noise on Thanksgiving, November 25, at 7 p.m. and discovered damage the next day.

Police said an unknown suspect fired a gun in the area and the car was hit by a bullet.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shot fired is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

