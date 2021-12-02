Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Owlet stops selling Sleep Sock after receiving warning from the FDA

The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States...
The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States because of the heart rate and oxygen notifications it provides.(encrier // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Owlet Baby Care, Inc. will discontinue selling its popular Smart Sock product after receiving a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Smart Sock is a device that can be used to monitor and track a baby’s heart rate, oxygen level and sleep trends.

The FDA letter did not indicate any safety concerns about the product but said the Smart Sock is not in compliance with FDA guidelines.

The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States because of the heart rate and oxygen notifications it provides.

Owlet said in a response posted on its website that it plans to pursue marketing authorization from the FDA for those features.

“There has not been a request from the FDA to return or exchange any product at this time,” Owlet wrote in its response.

The company plans to offer the Dream Sock, a new sleep monitoring solution, in the U.S. sometime in January 2022.

“We will continue to stay focused on our mission and are cooperating with the FDA so we can continue to provide sleep monitoring products and solutions to parents and babies,” Owlet said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ms. Spears was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Felony Property Damage and...
Sikeston woman facing charges after vehicle crashed through pizza restaurant
Endean is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, December 2. (Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
Poplar Bluff police are investigating after a man was shot multiple shots.
Poplar Bluff police investigating after man shot multiple times near gas station
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left at least two...
ISP investigating deadly crash involving 4 vehicles in Franklin Co.

Latest News

FILE - The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front Lawn of...
Lawmakers reach deal on spending bill, but hurdles remain
FILE - Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2021, as they continue their...
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
2nd US case of COVID omicron variant found in Minnesota