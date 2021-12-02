Officer, suspect killed in police chase crash near St. Louis

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP/KFVS) - A St. Louis County police detective has died in the line of duty and a suspect he was trying to stop also died in a head-on collision of their vehicles.

Police say the crash happened Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County after police tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen.

The car fled, and police gave chase.

Police say an unmarked police vehicle driven by 42-year-old Detective Antonio Valentine responded and was traveling eastbound toward the chase when the suspect’s speeding westbound car crossed the center line and collided with Valentine’s vehicle in Bellefontaine Neighbors, a suburb just north of St. Louis.

Both Valentine and the suspect were rushed to a hospital, where they both died of their injuries.

Another detective who had been riding with Valentine was treated for injuries at a hospital and released.

St. Louis County Police said Valentine had been part of the force since 2007.

Officer Antonio Valentine. You will be greatly missed.

To support his family, please donate to @BackStoppers. https://t.co/E9qVMwsWt1 pic.twitter.com/m68GkHaMUq — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 2, 2021

Police departments throughout the Heartland and near St. Louis have shown their support and condolences through social media.

Today we mourn with our brothers and sisters of the St. Louis County Police Department over the loss of an amazing... Posted by St. Francois County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

