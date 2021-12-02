New holiday-themed postmark available at post office in Santa Claus

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus Post Office selected the special 2021 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season.

Each year, the holiday postmark is designed by a local high school art student as part of an annual contest.

The design is used on over 400,000 pieces of mail the post office receives during the month of December.

People can either send in what they want to be postmarked, or come in and do it themselves.

“People do get excited about it,” Post Master Cheryl Bailey said. “They come in - they are excited that they want to do it themselves. It’s a family tradition. A lot of people will bring their kids and they will take turns stamping the cards. It’s a big thing for people. It’s kind of their family tradition for Christmas.”

This special picture postmark has been offered every Christmas season since 1983 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24.

For more information on the postmark, click here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.