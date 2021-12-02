Gov. Beshear: 60% of all Kentuckians have been vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 60 percent of all Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

He gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, December 2.

He said at least 2,682,277 Kentuckians have been vaccinated: 64 percent of all Kentuckians five and older and 72 percent of all Kentuckians 18 and older.

“I want to acknowledge that 60% of Kentuckians vaccinated is not enough, but this has never been done in the history of the world before,” said Gov. Beshear. “It hasn’t even been a year since the first vaccines were shipped out, and we’ve got 60% of every man, woman and child who lives in this state vaccinated. We need to be proud of that accomplishment and use it as motivation to keep going.”

While the omicron variant has not yet been found in Kentucky, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said he is working with local health departments and labs to identify suspected cases as quickly as possible.

As of Thursday, 581,442 Kentuckians have had a vaccination booster, approximately 13 percent of the population.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,841 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths as of Thursday, December 2.

The current positivity rate in the state is 9.20 percent.

Currently, there are 987 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 259 are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators.

