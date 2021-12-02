Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 56
  • Total cases - 13,000
  • Total deaths - 175
  • Total recoveries - 12,613

Franklin County

  • New cases - 36
  • Total cases - 7,889
  • Total deaths - 112
  • Total recoveries - 7,649

