Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 56

Total cases - 13,000

Total deaths - 175

Total recoveries - 12,613

Franklin County

New cases - 36

Total cases - 7,889

Total deaths - 112

Total recoveries - 7,649

