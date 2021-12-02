Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 92 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, December 2.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 56
- Total cases - 13,000
- Total deaths - 175
- Total recoveries - 12,613
Franklin County
- New cases - 36
- Total cases - 7,889
- Total deaths - 112
- Total recoveries - 7,649
