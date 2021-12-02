Heartland Votes
First Alert Thursday Forecast

Sunny and mild to round out the work week....but....cooler and wetter this weekend?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
It will be very mild and dry to round out the work week,  before we begin to cool down a little as we head into the upcoming weekend.  An upper ridge and light southwest winds will push afternoon highs close to 70° both today and Friday…..with mainly clear skies and relatively light southwest winds.  By Saturday a weak front will sag south into the region,  cooling it down a bit…..and by Sunday rain is likely as a stronger cold front approaches from the west.

Sunday into Sunday night is looking wetter as a vigorous cold front and upper trough approach.  This system may be strong enough to touch off some thunderstorms as well.  By Monday morning we’ll be behind the front, with chilly northwest winds.  After a cool, dry Tuesday another weather system looks to move through mid-week with a chance of more rain especially about Wednesday.

