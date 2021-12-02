First Alert: Dense fog advisory this morning; near record highs this afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog could impact travel across the Heartland this morning. Drivers should be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the lower 40s with a few isolated upper 30s.

Temperatures will be warming up quickly into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

A few locations could get close to record high temps for the beginning of December.

Skies will be clear tonight with temps dipping into the low to mid 40s.

Southerly winds will help keep temps very warm on Friday. Highs will be back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

The First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on a secondary system next week.

Models are mainly showing rain with a few thunderstorms, but there is a hint of a few snowflakes mixing in too!

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.