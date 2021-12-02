Heartland Votes
Endangered silver advisory alert issued for missing male with dementia

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Nixa Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory alert for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1538 N Old Castle Rd, Nixa at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Jerry Cecil Hasty is a white male, age 78, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Hasty has gray hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a white t-shirt, maroon checkered buttoned shirt, and jeans.

The police department says he also has Dementia.

The vehicle is described as a black 2017 Toyota Camry, last seen at 1538 N Old Castle Road.

The Nixa Police Dept. said the subject left his living facility after an argument with his wife, during which he stated he wanted to return to Nebraska City, NE, where he was raised.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Nixa Police Department at 417-942-9946.

