Deer with arrow in its neck spotted in Cape Girardeau

The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.(PixaBay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents have reported seeing a deer with an arrow in its neck.

City officials say the first report came in on November 19, and police say they investigated a sighting on Thursday morning, December 2.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has also been looking for the deer but hasn’t found it.

The city said its goal is to capture the animal and remove the arrow.

They said it’s not clear if the deer is connected with the ongoing managed hunt happening in city limits, saying it could be a case of poaching.

Thirteen deer have been harvested in the past four weeks of the urban deer hunt. It ends on Dec. 5.

Anyone who sees the deer is asked to call the city at 573-339-6311 or the conservation department regional office at 573-290-5730.

