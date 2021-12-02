Heartland Votes
City of Cape Girardeau: use tax could start sooner for some shoppers

The use tax was passed in the Nov. 2 municipal election. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders say a recent letter from the State of Missouri indicates they could receive use tax revenue before 2023.

According to the city, the letter said some purchases could be subject to the tax as soon as January.

They said due to conflicting legislation at the state level, and some private retailers already collecting the use tax, it’s hard to say which purchases may be charged the city’s use tax in 2022.

“Regardless of those inconsistencies we’ll see leading up to 2023, we will still honor commitments we made to voters to support essential services and workers with those funds,” Dustin Ziebold, the city’s finance director, said in a release.

Also, the city said a use tax will not be charged in addition to the regular sales tax in-store.

The use tax was passed in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

According to the city, it expected the use tax would begin in January 2023 based on information in the State of Missouri’s recently passed Senate Bill 153. They said that bill called for, among other things, a new unified use tax collection system via “marketplace facilitators” beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

They said the city attorney notified the Missouri Department of Revenue on Nov. 10 with the election results and other information for taxation purposes. They received a return notice from the Dept. of Revenue dated Nov. 22 stating collection of the use tax would begin January 2022.

Due to the discrepancy in the dates, the city attorney and city finance director reached out to the Missouri Municipal League and Department of Revenue for clarification.

City leaders said they learned from the Department of Revenue that collection of the use tax would begin January 2022 for merchants with “an established nexus in the State of Missouri through self-reporting per existing state statute.” The department told them collection of the use tax via the unified collection system through the marketplace facilitators established by Senate Bill 153 will begin January 2023.

The city said it should see some use tax receipts at the end of the first quarter of 2022, but the amount is unknown.

