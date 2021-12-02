Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade detours, closures, shuttle bus routes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 30th annual Lights Fantastic Parade returns to downtown Carbondale on Saturday, December 4.

According to the city, the parade will start at 6 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue, around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets and ends on Main Street.

Roads will close and detours of Main Street, Walnut Street and Illinois Avenue will begin at 5 p.m. Parade-goers are encouraged to arrive early and avoid traffic congestion.

The roads will open after the parade ends around 8 p.m.

The city will have free shuttle rides to the downtown from the Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall.

Shuttle buses will pick up passengers every 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The stops include:

Murdale Shopping Center (pickup near the barbershop) and Oak and Illinois (drop off near the Dayami Center)

University Mall (pickup near the main mall entrance by Maurice’s) and Washington and Main (drop off near Veteran’s Memorial Plaza)

The rides will resume when the parade is over with the last buses leaving the downtown before 8:30 p.m.

