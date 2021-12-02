Cape Girardeau community mourns death of fire captain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The community is mourning the death of a local fire captain.

Captain Ivan LaGrand passed away on Wednesday night, December 1.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s Facebook page, LaGrand lost a brief battle with COVID-19.

With great sadness we announce the death of our friend and family member, Captain Ivan LaGrand. Ivan passed Wednesday... Posted by Cape Girardeau Fire Department on Thursday, December 2, 2021

He served the community for more than 25 years, starting back in August of 1996, and was looking forward to retirement in about a year.

He worked for other departments in southeast Missouri, as well.

According to the post, those who knew him say his humor and care for his brothers and sisters in public safety will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.