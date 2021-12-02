Calloway Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in statue vandalism investigation

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in an investigation of the damaged statue.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were contacted by the Murray Police Department about a report in the area of 4th and Main Streets in the city of Murray.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that the confederate statue of Robert E. Lee had been vandalized with paint.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please contact them by phone at 270-753-3151 or emailing ccso.office@callkyso.com .

