Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber alert system, has been issued for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cataleya has brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs 20 pounds.

Authorities say she was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom.

Buttrom is a 25-year-old Black male. He is 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue Toyota RAV 4 with Georgia plate CRF9791.

If you have any information of their whereabouts, please call Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-387-5195.

