Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) -The suspect in a deadly shooting at a high school basketball game Tuesday night is in police custody.

The shooting happened in the lobby of Humboldt High School’s gym and claimed the life of 21-year-old Kevon Pankey.

Another victim was critically injured and transported to a trauma center for treatment and a third victim was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Jadon Hardiman,18, is in custody as of Wednesday evening. Hardiman is charged with the following:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury
  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Three counts of armed and dangerous felons
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Carry a weapon-gun on school property

