Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) -The suspect in a deadly shooting at a high school basketball game Tuesday night is in police custody.
The shooting happened in the lobby of Humboldt High School’s gym and claimed the life of 21-year-old Kevon Pankey.
Another victim was critically injured and transported to a trauma center for treatment and a third victim was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Jadon Hardiman,18, is in custody as of Wednesday evening. Hardiman is charged with the following:
- First-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Three counts of armed and dangerous felons
- Tampering with evidence
- Carry a weapon-gun on school property
