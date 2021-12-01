Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Humboldt High basketball game

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) -The suspect in a deadly shooting at a high school basketball game Tuesday night is in police custody.

The shooting happened in the lobby of Humboldt High School’s gym and claimed the life of 21-year-old Kevon Pankey.

Another victim was critically injured and transported to a trauma center for treatment and a third victim was taken to a hospital in Jackson, Tennessee with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Jadon Hardiman,18, is in custody as of Wednesday evening. Hardiman is charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury

Attempted first-degree murder

Three counts of armed and dangerous felons

Tampering with evidence

Carry a weapon-gun on school property

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.