Sikeston woman facing charges after vehicle crashed through pizza restaurant

The vehicle went through the front window of the business, past the customer checkout area and came to a stop in the kitchen.
The vehicle went through the front window of the business, past the customer checkout area and came to a stop in the kitchen.(Lt. Jon Broom with Sikeston DPS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is facing charges after a vehicle crashed through a pizza restaurant on Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened at Little Caesar’s just before 10 p.m. on November 30.

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into Little Caesar's in Sikeston, Mo.
No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into Little Caesar's in Sikeston, Mo.(Viewer submitted/cNews)

He said the vehicle crashed through the front window, went past the customer checkout area and came to a stop in the kitchen.

No one was injured in the crash.

A Sikeston woman was arrested for DWI and child endangerment.

Official charges are pending with the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office.

No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into Little Caesar's in Sikeston, Mo.
No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into Little Caesar's in Sikeston, Mo.(Viewer submitted/cNews)

