Showers and thunderstorms move out this afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will exit the Heartland through the afternoon hours. Clear skies expected tonight. Lows will be in the lower 40s in most areas tonight. Get ready for a couple of very warm days, especially for December. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s across most of the area. Both days look dry, with rain chances holding off until the weekend. Cooler weather will arrive this weekend too, with highs back in the lower to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.