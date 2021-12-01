Shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police Department reported a shooting on Tuesday, November 30.

According to CID Lieutenant Josh Stewart Poplar Bluff officers were called near Munch N Pump at 505 Sycamore St. around 6:55 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive.

When officers did arrive to the scene they found a 18-year-old male that had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was then airlifted to another hospital.

The male injures appear to be non-life-threatening.

The police department does not have any suspect information to release at this time.

