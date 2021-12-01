Shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police Department reported a shooting on Tuesday, November 30.
According to CID Lieutenant Josh Stewart Poplar Bluff officers were called near Munch N Pump at 505 Sycamore St. around 6:55 p.m.
The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive.
When officers did arrive to the scene they found a 18-year-old male that had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was then airlifted to another hospital.
The male injures appear to be non-life-threatening.
The police department does not have any suspect information to release at this time.
