Saint Francis leaders discuss precautions ahead of Omicron COVID-19 variant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As more research is done to learn about the new variant, local health leaders are hopeful things will stay calm and cases won’t surge.

Saint Francis healthcare system’s President and CEO said they have not seen COVID case numbers rise significantly, but they’re still taking precautions in case of an Omicron surge.

”We’ll continue to keep an eye on it,” Maryann Reese said.

Saint Francis President and CEO Maryann Reese said at this time, there’s not much information about the new Omicron variant, but she tries to stay updated on the latest.

“I read every morning before I come to work about everything COVID related and right now it’s just we don’t know. Of course, the world health organization is telling us to be cautious but we don’t really know what the effects are going to be just yet,” Reese said.

She’s hopeful cases won’t rise like they did with the Delta variant.

“The delta variant was a big deal. We saw our biggest surges actually with the delta variant. We were up in the 60s,” she said.

That’s 60 cases compared to ten cases as of Wednesday.

“99 percent of our patients even today when they’re in for covid-19 are unvaccinated, so we really encourage people to get their vaccine, their booster to do that to protect themselves,” she said.

Andrew Godbey is the President of Saint Francis Medical Partners and is also a Neurologist. He said the hospital staff will keep doing what they’re doing to try to stop the spread of COVID.

“The focus really on prevention is wearing masks when appropriate, social distancing when appropriate, and getting vaccinated,” Godbey said.

He wants to assure people the hospital is a safe place.

“We screen, we make sure everyone has the precautions and so really you assume everyone has an infection so you treat them thusly,” he said.

Right now the hospital is able to treat its COVID patients without having a separate COVID unit.

