Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.
A summary of the newly reported cases includes:
- 0-12 years - 1
- 13-17 years -0
- 18-64 years - 7
- 65 and up - 4
A summary of the total cases for the county includes:
- Active cases - 68
- Released from isolation - 4,606
- Deaths - 75
The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8.
The clinics are by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
