Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.
The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.(file)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years -0
  • 18-64 years - 7
  • 65 and up - 4

A summary of the total cases for the county includes:

  • Active cases - 68
  • Released from isolation - 4,606
  • Deaths - 75

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8.

The clinics are by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
The vehicle went through the front window of the business, past the customer checkout area and...
Sikeston woman facing charges after vehicle crashed through pizza restaurant
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states

Latest News

They plan to rally students to gather in front of the Student Center and then march to the...
Group protests on SIUC campus against gun violence
Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases with two...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 82 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
The Egyptian Health Department reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19