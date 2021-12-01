Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 1.

A summary of the newly reported cases includes:

0-12 years - 1

13-17 years -0

18-64 years - 7

65 and up - 4

A summary of the total cases for the county includes:

Active cases - 68

Released from isolation - 4,606

Deaths - 75

The health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, December 8.

The clinics are by appointment or walk-in. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department will have Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

