Heartland Votes
Advertisement

One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a high school basketball game in Humboldt left one person dead Tuesday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the lobby of the Humboldt High School gym. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials say another person was critically injured and airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

According to Humboldt City Schools, the gunfire was the result of an altercation between two adults, and no students were injured. The school district says Humboldt police are working to apprehend the suspect.

Classes and all before and after-school activities are canceled on Wednesday.

Humboldt was playing Northside High School when the shooting happened. Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Mo. turns out to be doe
Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states
The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a death in Dexter, Mo.
Death investigation underway in Dexter, Mo.
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

Latest News

Police say a suspect stole items from a business and drove away from the scene. That’s when...
Suspect, store clerk arrested after reported robbery in Cape Girardeau
An investigation in Graves County, Ky. led to approximately $200,000 worth of stolen ATVs and...
Graves Co. investigation exposes large theft ring involving ATVs stolen from multiple states
The bridge will be closed Wednesday, December 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Source: Kentucky...
U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge to close this morning for maintenance
Man arrested after stolen vehicles and ATVs recovered in Olive Branch
Man arrested in connection to multi-state ATV, vehicle theft ring
There are currently no variant cases that have been identified in Missouri or the U.S.
Missouri remains observant in COVID-19 variant monitoring